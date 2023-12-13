Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – One of former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s lawyers has disagreed with sentiments made by Nairobi County Governor, John Sakaja, who said members of the Luhya community fought for the country’s independence.

Speaking on Tuesday at Uhuru Gardens during Jamhuri Day celebrations, Sakaja stated that the Luhya community was involved in the Mau Mau rebellion, the armed uprising against British colonial rule in the 1950s and 1960s.

“In three generations of captivity, our ancestors endured cruelties and indignities that we cannot begin to comprehend, yet the colonizers underestimated the courage of our ancestors.

“Our ancestors faced the guns of the British Empire without flinching, and many gave their lives for a liberty that they would never see. We are the sons and daughters, the inheritors of these heroes. The founding president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, understood that every new generation of leaders has to make its mark.” Sakaja said.

However, in a social media post, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru disagreed with Sakaja, asking Kenyans whether Luhyas were involved in the fight for independence together with Mau Mau.

“I have heard Sakaja state at Uhuru Gardens that his ancestors fought for independence in Kenya… Did the Luhyas really fight for freedom? Were the Luhyas involved in Mau Mau?” Njiru posted on his official X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST