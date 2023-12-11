Monday, December 11, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s high-profile meetings with envoys from the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have caused uneasiness within Azimio circles.

Led by Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma, they accused Uhuru of meeting leaders alleged to have supported President William Ruto.

This was after the former President on Friday met British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan.

Later in the day, Uhuru held another high-powered meeting with the US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman at his Nairobi Office.

“Why is (former) President Uhuru Kenyatta meeting individuals who rigged our 2022 presidential elections,” Kaluma wondered.

“Keep off US ambassador Meg Whitman and her associates from the West.”

Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement to the press noted that the two leaders had paid him a courtesy call.

The former President did not divulge details of the two meetings.

High Commissioner Wigan intimated that the meeting centred around discussing regional peace within the East African Community (EAC).

“A pleasure to meet Uhuru Kenyatta, EAC facilitator to discuss regional peace and security issues,” Wigan wrote.

The High Commissioner further stated that the United Kingdom would explore ways to support the EAC mission.

Despite accusations from a section of Azimio politicians that Uhuru is cozying to Ruto’s administration, the former President has insisted that he supports Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

“I am a member of Azimio that is what I tell people. I am not a conman,” Uhuru remarked.

