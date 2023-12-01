Friday, December 1, 2023– Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, against using his name to endear himself to the masses in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

In a statement issued by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, the former President said it is unfortunate that some leaders led by Maina Njenga are using his name to earn political mileage.

“There are people here who are planning to hold meetings in Mt. Kenya. They should stop involving him. Continue with your plans, but do not carry his name in your meeting,” Kioni warned.

Jubilee’s Deputy Organising Secretary, Pauline Njoroge, also criticised Maina Njenga a week ago, rejecting his claim that the former President intended to participate in an upcoming Mt Kenya tour on December 31.

Njoroge expressed bewilderment at Njenga’s repeated assertion that Uhuru would attend the event to pass the leadership mantle, stating that it is untrue.

Maina Njenga has been holding several meetings in the Mt Kenya region claiming he has the blessing of the former President, a claim that both Kioni and Njoroge rejected.

