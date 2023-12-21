Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his spouse Mama Margaret paid a visit to Karimenu dam in Kiambu County on Wednesday.

The two were pictured standing side by side enjoying the view of the dam on Wednesday.

The dam is located in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, 75 km north of Nairobi.

The 59-metre-high dam occupies a 600-acre site.

It is one of the legacy projects of Uhuru Kenyatta

Karimenu Dam was built for Sh24 billion, with financing from the government of Kenya and the China Exim Bank.

Construction of the dam began in April 2019, but the project stalled several times following protests by residents over unsettled compensation.

By March 15, 2022, the dam was ready for collection of water.

Here are photos of Uhuru and Maggie enjoying the view of Karimenu Dam.

