Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is baggage and a big liability to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This was revealed by a section of ODM leadership, who advised Raila to sever political ties with Uhuru ahead of the 2027 battle.

The leaders describe Uhuru as baggage that keeps on having Raila’s political fortunes dwindling.

According to an ODM lawmaker from Nyanza who spoke on condition of anonymity, Raila’s core supporters across the country generally feel Uhuru offers little to no political capital, not only to the Azimio Coalition but also to their movement, ODM.

“If he (Uhuru) genuinely wanted us to lead after his presidency today Raila would be president. Whatever we are witnessing is absurd…and it could either be by design or just sheer lack of political tact,” she said, adding that a number of her colleagues share same sentiments.

He noted that the continuous camaraderie between the two (Uhuru and Raila) is likely to further disorient Baba’s supporters in the face of ongoing massive UDA recruitment, especially in ODM bases.

“Show me a video of Uhuru drumming up support for Raila in Mt Kenya last year, just one? Mentioning him by name. None. It is not a genuine friendship, that is our general feeling and we want Baba out,” he noted.

On Monday evening, Uhuru and Raila held a meeting with a section of leaders from the Mt Kenya region.

Jubilee party deputy organizing secretary in a statement over the meeting said the two Azimio leaders met her party’s officials from Kiambu county.

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has implicated Uhuru in Raila’s loss, saying Uhuru pulled off the biggest political fraud in Kenya’s history.

The Kenyan DAILY POST