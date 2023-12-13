Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has cautioned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga against associating himself with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after Uhuru and Raila were spotted together in a meeting on Monday evening.

In a statement via X, Ngunyi claimed that Uhuru is keeping the former Prime Minister busy but will take him nowhere.

The former technical advisor to Uhuru wondered if the former Head of State would help Raila if he failed to help him become president in the 2022 General Elections.

“Politics of the rocking chair. Uhuru is keeping Raila busy, taking him nowhere. If he could not make him President in 2022, what will he make him now? This is a trap. And if I am wrong, I do not choose to be right. Damn,” Ngunyi stated.

The political analyst went on to claim that the Azimio coalition is ‘dead’ and urged Raila to focus on the ODM party.

According to Jubilee Party Deputy Organising Secretary Pauline Njoroge, Uhuru and Raila held a meeting with Jubilee leaders from Kiambu County.

“Uhuru Kenyatta and Hon. Raila Odinga meeting Jubilee leaders from Kiambu County, and other party leaders this evening,” Njoroge stated.

On November 19, during a church fundraiser in Mwingi, Uhuru said he is still a member of the Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Alliance.

“I am not a conman. I always tell people I am an Azimio member and that is where I belong.

“My stand has not changed. You should be a politician with a stand who can always be trusted,” he told the congregation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST