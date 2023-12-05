Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Former Transport Principal Secretary (PS) Irungu Nayakera has appealed to President William Ruto to terminate the contract with China in the management of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and hire a competitively sourced operator for the trains.

In a statement, Nyakera, who currently serves as the KEMSA Chair, noted that SGR operations should be run as an open competitive process.

He argued that terminating the Chinese contract would help the government generate additional revenue, which could then be directed towards the construction of the Naivasha-Kisumu stretch by the end of June 2027.

According to Nyakera, he was best placed to make the recommendations as the SGR was procured and constructed while he served as Transport PS in the former Uhuru Kenyatta administration.

“As the PS who oversaw funding, construction, and operationalization of the SGR, I propose the government do the following (as proposed),” Irungu pointed out.

He also proposed lowering the cost of rail and pushing more cargo from highways to the SGR to reduce road accidents and maintenance fees.

At the same time, he asked Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen to halt the expansion and repair of Mombasa Road until the SGR capacity is utilized fully.

His recommendations have also spanned increasing passenger traffic on the rail by allowing investors to run multiple-passenger SGR trains.

Nyakera reasoned that this would help increase revenues as the stations can accommodate 8 to 16 exchanges/trains.

He noted that allowing investors to run wagons on existing SGR cargo heads will cut down investment costs.

