Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has converted his Sh700M private house in Caledonia, Nairobi into an international institute.

The house, situated along Dennis Pritt Road and next to State House, was previously a private residence and unmarked.

According to Google Maps, the label now reads Uhuru Kenyatta Institute, complete with a profile.

“The Uhuru Kenyatta Institute is a non-profit organization founded by the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya and it houses both the Center for Climate Change & Biodiversity and the Center for Peace & Security,” the description reads.

Since his retirement in 2022, the former head of state has been leading peace efforts in DRC and Ethiopia as the AU-Kenya Peace Envoy and Facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Peace Process.

Recently, Kenyatta held meetings with several ambassadors among them US Ambassador Meg Whitman, British High Commissioner Neil Wigan, and Chinese Ambassador Zhou Pingjian.

