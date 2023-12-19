Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the launch of a political and military alliance against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

DRC politicians and groups including the M23 rebels who have seized territory in eastern DRC and Corneille Nangaa, a former Congo election commission chief, launched the Congo River Alliance in Nairobi Last Friday in full glare of President William Ruto to the utter shock of everyone, considering that Kenya, under the chairmanship of Uhuru, is leading peace mission in DRC.

The launch sparked diplomatic tension between Nairobi and Kinshasa with DRC recalling its ambassador to Kenya and summoning the Kenyan embassy’s head of mission.

Uhuru’s office in a statement yesterday said the former Head of State was shocked to watch the developments happen in Nairobi on Friday last week.

“Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Facilitator of the East African Community (EAC) led Nairobi Peace process, watched with shock and dismay at the developments of last Friday, the 15th of December 2023 in Nairobi, where individuals claiming to be pursuing the interest of greater peace and stability in the DRC initiated yet another political and military Alliance to challenge the legitimate political status quo in the DRC,” the statement read in part.

Uhuru refused to accept the rebel organization’s military character and the accompanying politically charged and provocative rhetoric.

He maintained his support for the ceasefire in DRC that was brokered by the US government.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stated on Sunday that due to the press conference being held in Nairobi, certain parties might misconstrue the Kenyan government’s support for the group’s activities.

He clarified that the individuals leveraged Kenya’s freedom of expression and association with the press.

While weighing in on the issue, President William Ruto revealed that some DRC officers wanted Kenya to arrest the individuals behind the Congo River Alliance launch but he declined the request.

