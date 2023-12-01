Friday, December 1, 2023 – In a surprising turn of events, former President Uhuru Kenyatta has distanced himself from former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga and his activities, warning him to stop invoking his name in rallies.

Through Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, Uhuru issued a stern warning to Njenga and other politicians hosting events in his name.

Addressing the press held to discuss the National Dialogue Committee report, Kioni clarified that Jubilee has 32 constitutionally registered executives who were in close contact with Uhuru, and those parading the name of the former president in their meetings were not within his circle.

“There are people here who are planning to hold meetings in Mt. Kenya. They should stop involving him. Continue with your plans, but do not carry his name in your meeting,” Kioni stated.

However, he did not disclose whether he reached out to Njenga to warn him or if Jubilee would take decisive action against the controversial politician for misusing Uhuru’s name for his selfish gain.

