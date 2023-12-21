Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s faction in the Jubilee Party has accused the current Jubilee Party leader, Sabina Chege, of misappropriating Sh 90 million within the short period she has been the boss.

Speaking on Wednesday when Sabina Chege’s faction held a grassroots meeting at Safari Park, Uhuru through former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, said current party officials led by East Africa Legislative Assembly(EALA) MP, Kanini Kega, have withdrawn Sh 90 million from Jubilee Party bank accounts and shared among themselves.

“They even went ahead and swiped 90 million shillings from our bank accounts. Unfortunately, the money was shared between a few individuals, and there is nothing to show for it,” said Kioni.

Kioni further said Sabina and Kanini will not succeed in dethroning Uhuru as Jubilee Party despite organizing illegal meetings like the one they organized at Safari Park on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST