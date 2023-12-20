Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – A Ugandan man smeared poop on himself to disperse those who were trying to apprehend him after he was caught shoplifting.

Videos shared online shows the man, in an orange t-shirt, resisting as two men tried to restrain him in a store.

When it appeared they would succeed in arresting him, the man reached into his jeans and pooped into his hand then he smeared it on his face.

This worked as the men holding him immediately left him and ran off, allowing him to escape.

Watch the video below.