Monday, December 18, 2023 – The organizers of the UEFA Champions League have released the last-16 draw for the tournament.

African footballer of the year, Victor Osihmen will be hoping to help his side Napoli defeat Spanish giants Barcelona in the knockout stage to advance to the next stage.

Current champions, Manchester City will take on Copenhagen, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain F.C. will face Real Sociedad.

The first legs are scheduled for 13/14 and 20/21 February, with the return ties set to take place on 5/6 and 12/13 March.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW

Porto v Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona

PSG v Real Sociedad

Internazionale v Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Copenhagen v Manchester City

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid