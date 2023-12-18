Monday, December 18, 2023 – The organizers of the UEFA Champions League have released the last-16 draw for the tournament.
African footballer of the year, Victor Osihmen will be hoping to help his side Napoli defeat Spanish giants Barcelona in the knockout stage to advance to the next stage.
Current champions, Manchester City will take on Copenhagen, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain F.C. will face Real Sociedad.
The first legs are scheduled for 13/14 and 20/21 February, with the return ties set to take place on 5/6 and 12/13 March.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW
Porto v Arsenal
Napoli v Barcelona
PSG v Real Sociedad
Internazionale v Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund
Lazio v Bayern Munich
Copenhagen v Manchester City
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid
