Thursday, December 7, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has urged President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to stop blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Since they were elected into office, Ruto and Gachagua have been blaming Uhuru for every obstacle they face in running the country’s affairs.

In an interview with Kameme, Kiambaa Member of Parliament John Njuguna Kawanjiku, told Ruto and Gachagua that they are boring Kenyans by blaming Uhuru for everything.

He instead urged the two to start implementing and delivering what they promised Kenyans during their campaign period.

“Uhuru Kenyatta, Kanini Kega, and Sabina Chege did their part. We have no business with them.

“William Samoei Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua, are the people in power.

“Kenya Kwanza is in control. Kenyans are looking upon us.

“Let us stop these blame games. In case we fail to deliver our promises to Kenyans. Kenyans will point fingers at you,” Kawanjiku stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST