Thursday, December 14, 2023 – An outspoken Member of Parliament from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has disclosed how he was assaulted at Nyayo House when he went there to lodge a complaint against police officers who were soliciting bribes from members of the Somali community.

In a social media post on Thursday, Fafi Member of Parliament, Salah Yakub, revealed that he visited the facility and was harassed by a woman who claimed she was the head of security.

“It is very unfortunate that police officers at Nyayo House are mishandling the public, and today I fell victim. I was roughed up and seriously assaulted. I sustained injuries to my left foot and arm,” he claimed.

The lawmaker claimed he was the 6th MP from the North-Eastern region to be assaulted by the security officers, adding that Kenyans of Somali descent were being forced to pay bribes at the facility.

“There is a policewoman heading security there. She collects money from Kenyan Somalis who applied for passports for them to access the premises, and she verily mishandled most NEP MPs. I am the 6th MP to be humiliated by that contingent,” the politician added.

