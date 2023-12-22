Friday, December 22, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has accused Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtata, of being used by the opposition to sabotage President William Ruto’s agenda for Kenyans.

In an interview with KTN News on Friday, Marakwet West MP Timothy Toroitich Kipchumba said Omtatah, who is the man behind the suspension of the Housing Levy, is being used to kill William Ruto’s legacy projects.

Toroitich stated that as UDA MPs, they will not sit and watch Omtatah destroying William Ruto’s plan for Kenyans.

“The High Court declared that the Housing Levy Fund is constitutional and said that we go and make laws in Parliament and come up with a bill that would anchor the Fund in the law. And so, as Parliament, we were able to bring that to the floor of the House but failed to pass it before breaking on recess,” Toroitich explained.

He, however, wondered why the same court stopped public participation in the Housing Levy yet it had declared that the levy was constitutional.

“The courts are interfering with the parliamentary process as well as the administration of President Ruto. If you look at the Housing Levy Fund and the Finance Act 2023 and also look at the remarks of some people like Okiya Omtatah, he just moves to court and gets orders,” Toroitich said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST