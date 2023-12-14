Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has distanced himself from reports claiming that he urged President William Ruto to sack Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir for incompetence and poor service delivery.

In a statement yesterday, Kahiga defended incompetent Chirchir, arguing that the remarks attributed to his Jamhuri Day speech were false and misleading.

Instead, Kahiga called for the sacking of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen over the constant blackouts witnessed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

To drive his point home, Kahiga claimed that he was with CS Chirchir at JKIA when Kenya Power suffered a nationwide blackout on Sunday.

Chirchir was among those caught off guard by the outage, according to Kahiga, necessitating him to make frantic calls to understand the crisis and have the power restored.

“I wish to clarify that I never demanded the sacking of CS Davis Chichir for the recent power failure in my Jamhuri Day speech. All I said is that I was with Waziri (CS) at the JKIA when the blackout happened. I said he frantically made calls to have power restored,” he remarked.

Speaking in Kiswahili during the Jamhuri Day celebration at Dedan Kimathi Stadium in Nyeri, Kahiga accused other CSs of relapse and failing to aid Ruto in securing his manifesto.

According to Governor Kahiga, power failure at the JKIA was a national embarrassment, necessitating the need to fire the Cabinet Secretary in charge of transport, Kipchumba Murkomen.

Energy CS Davis Chirchir had earlier lamented that power went off at JKIA, delaying his exit from the international airport.

The Kenyan DAILY POST