Friday, December 01, 2023 – Afrobeats star, Davido, was today December 1, honoured as an Outstanding Georgia Citizen, at the Georgia General Assembly.

Davido shared a video of the lawmakers giving him a standing ovation when it was announced that he was present.

‘This morning I attended the U.S. State of Georgia General Assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia state senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ … God is good.”

Watch the video below