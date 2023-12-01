Friday, December 01, 2023 – Afrobeats star, Davido, was today December 1, honoured as an Outstanding Georgia Citizen, at the Georgia General Assembly.
Davido shared a video of the lawmakers giving him a standing ovation when it was announced that he was present.
‘This morning I attended the U.S. State of Georgia General Assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia state senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ … God is good.”
Watch the video below
