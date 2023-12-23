Saturday, December 23, 2023 – A reaper drone from the United States Airforce has killed an Al Shabaab commander who was behind the attack on a Manda Bay military base in Kenya in January 2020 in which three Americans were killed.

The suspect identified as Maalim Ayman was on a U.S. State Department Rewards for Justice wanted list, with a $10 million reward offered for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

“Maalim Ayman … was confirmed to have been killed in a joint operation by the Somali National Army with assistance from US forces on December 17th,” Daud Aweis said on his X account.

“Ayman was accountable for planning multiple lethal terrorist attacks in Somalia and nearby countries,” he said.

The U.S. military command in Africa, AFRICOM, confirmed that the strike near Jilib killed one al-Shabab militant and said there were no civilian casualties.

“This is another step to defeat the terrorist group that undermines Somalia’s peace and development,” AFRICOM said in a statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST