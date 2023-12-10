Sunday, December 10, 2023 – Singer Tyga and his former partner, Blac Chyna, have settled their years-long custody dispute over their son, King Cairo.

Sources told TMZ that the parents came to a surprising amicable arrangement. They will have joint legal and physical custody, and will both have the right to make decisions on the 11-year-old’s health, education and general welfare.

With parenting, Chyna will get King every weekend from Friday to Monday while Tyga will have him the rest of the time.

The court also ruled that neither parent can talk poorly about the other around King, and they will enrol in a program to monitor communication back and forth about co-parenting.

Despite Blac Chyna claiming that she resorted to selling her personal belongings including clothes, purses and shoes in order to stay afloat, she won’t be getting any money from Tyga for their son’s upkeep.