Monday, December 04, 2023 – Two women have been arrested in South Africa for discharging their firearms to celebrate the life of an alleged CIT robber at his funeral.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWK) in a statement on Sunday, December 3, 2023, said the suspects, Bongo Yonela Dipa (24) and Chumisa Phunguzwa (35) appeared at Tsolo Magistrate’s Court facing allegations of unlawful discharge of firearm, possession of unlicensed firearm and attempted murder.

“The duo was arrested by the Provincial Cash-In-Transit (CIT) Task Team of Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks during the early hours of 30 November 2023,” the statement read.

“On 15 October 2023, it is alleged that Dipa and Phunguzwa attended the funeral service of an alleged CIT robbery suspect that occurred at N2 Tsolo junction.

“The pair was reportedly amongst the attendees at the burial service which was held at Mcetywa location in Tsolo.

“The duo further allegedly fired shots unlawfully in a public space during the said funeral service celebrating the life of deceased.

“Due to the alleged random shooting incident one person was allegedly injured.

“A case docket was opened and transferred to the CIT task team of the Hawks for intensive investigation.

“The investigation revealed that the pair was amongst the people that were identified during the alleged incident.

“Moreover, a comprehensive investigation resulted in the execution of a warrant of arrest which was authorised hence the arrest of the duo on 30 November 2023.

“Phunguzwa and Dipa made their short court appearance in Tsolo Magistrate’s court on Friday, 01 December 2023 where they were released on R2000 bail each.

“The matter was remanded to 05 February 2024 for further investigation.”