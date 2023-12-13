Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – There was drama in the streets of Lagos after two men were caught red-handed stealing a goat and given an unconventional punishment.

They were almost stripped naked after being beaten and forced to twerk in the public while declaring that they will never steal again.

In the hilarious video, a man is seen ordering the suspected thieves to shake their bum bums as he whips them.

“I will not thieve again” they were ordered to repeat the slogans while twerking.

Members of the public gathered around and burst into laughter as the thieves twerked.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.