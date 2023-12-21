Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Jeannie Mai Jenkins has denied accusations made by her estranged husband Jeezy that she is “gatekeeping” their daughter from him amid custody battle.

The former The Real host, 44, refutes claims made in late November that she is keeping her 23-month-old daughter Monaco from spending adequate time with her father, Jay “Jeezy” Wayne Jenkins, via a new court filing obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday.

In the document, Mai Jenkins’ lawyers reiterated her concerns for her child’s safety.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being,” the filing read.

“These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter,” it continues.

In November, Jeezy filed court documents in Fulton County stating that he and the television personality “agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023.” However, the situation was “becoming increasingly less feasible.”

“The lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child (Monaco), and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody,” the document stated.

The latest filing by Mai Jenkins claims she’s given Jeezy every date he has requested, and also granted him additional time with Monaco during the Christmas holiday.

In recent months, the exes have traded accusations against one another, with Mai Jenkins also seemingly hinting that there was infidelity in their relationship on her ex-partner’s behalf, which he has denied.

Jeezy filed for divorce from the daytime talk show host in mid-September after two years of marriage.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” the Grammy-nominated artist said of the split in October. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”