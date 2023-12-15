Friday, December 15, 2023 – The former president of Turkish club Ankaragucu was handed a lifetime ban by Turkey’s football federation on after punching a referee following a game earlier this week.

The Turkish football federation’s disciplinary board has also ordered Ankaragucu to play five home matches behind closed doors and fined the club 60,000 euros ($66,000).

Club boss Faruk Koca rushed onto the pitch with a group of men following Ankaragucu’s draw with Caykur Rizespor on Monday, throwing a punch at referee Halil Umut Meler after he had blown the final whistle.

Koca subsequently resigned from his post following outrage, while all Turkish league matches were suspended until Dec. 19.

The club boss got angry at Meler for sending off one of his players and then awarding a stoppage-time goal. Meler fell to the ground and was kicked several times.

The referee was later hospitalised with a swollen eye, but he has since been discharged.

“Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a social media statement on Monday.

According to Turkish press reports, Koca also resigned from Erdogan’s ruling AKP party.