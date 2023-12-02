Saturday, December 2, 2023 – A few days ago, Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh and his baby mama, Karen Nyamu, unfollowed each other, sparking reactions among netizens.

While some people thought that they were chasing clout, it is now emerging that Samidoh got mad after he found out that Karen Nyamu was cheating on him with Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang.

A source informed ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare that the dispute between Karen and Samidoh arose after he found out that she was having a secret affair with the youthful Senator.

Samidoh even went ahead to spill the beans during a live video.

In the video, Samidoh is heard asking Karen Nyamu’s friend Bahkita when Chesang will pay dowry.

He laments that his kids will soon start speaking Kalenjin, adding that Chesang has replaced him.

Bahkita appeared surprised when Samidoh started spilling the beans about Karen’s affair with Chesang, prompting her to end the livestream.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST