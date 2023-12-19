Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – On Friday, 33-year-old Michael Habel Onyancha, a married banker, died under mysterious circumstances after a night out with friends.

On the fateful night, Onyancha left an entertainment joint along Thika Road in the company of a lady identified as Mercy and proceeded to her apartment.

CCTV shows that they arrived at the building at 11 PM.

Onyancha was heavily drunk and at some point, he struggled to go up the stairs and was assisted by Mercy.

The footage shows Mercy opening the door to her house and the two going in before he fell from the balcony.

According to a neighbor who spoke on condition of anonymity, she heard a noise coming from Mercy’s house.

Moments later, there was a very loud noise, as if something had been thrown to the ground floor of the building.

When she peeped, she saw someone’s legs and informed the caretaker.

The caretaker rushed to rescue Onyancha and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“There was a lot of noise in the house, they were seriously quarreling but I could not get what was being said,” the neighbour said.

The director of homicide at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has stopped the post-mortem investigations saying that he would take over the investigation.

The homicide boss decided to take over the investigations after Onyancha’s family complained that Mercy was conspiring with rogue cops at Kasarani police station to do a cover-up.

It has been established that after the report was made, police arrested Mercy and released her on the same day under unclear circumstances.

“We are still wondering why she was set free yet she was the last person who was seen with the deceased. All we want is justice prevails and if there is someone who was involved face the law,” Onyancha’s friend said.

Mercy’s phone is currently undergoing forensic examination at the DCI headquarters.

