Monday, December 25, 2023 – A bride is trending on social media after she appeared to be uninterested in kissing her husband at their wedding.

In a video that has gone viral, the bride could be seen withdrawing from kissing her husband when they were asked to share their first kiss as a couple.

The video has received mixed reactions on social media with many wondering why the bride made it obvious she was not interested in kissing her man.

Watch the video below