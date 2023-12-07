Thursday, December 7, 2023 – A Kenyan man identified as GM Ruirie caused a frenzy on his Facebook timeline after he went public with a fake death announcement of a lady suspected to be a notorious con.

He claimed his kin had been swindled by the lady who cut contact with them thereafter.

To attract her attention and trace her, Ruirie posted on Facebook that she had died.

“Rebecca Awinja, Rest in Peace,” he wrote.

One of his followers, Lucy Wachira, appeared shocked by the news and explained that Rebbeca was much alive, contrary to the post.

“Imagine she is alive. Where did you get the info?” posed Lucy and said they had just spoken.

Having waited for such a comment, Ruirie went ahead to reveal the advent of his bad blood with the woman, listing three instances in which she allegedly misbehaved.

He divulged that Rebecca hired his car and later abandoned it in Nakuru, swindled his relative KSh 200,000 and another woman KSh 20,000.

After all the aforementioned, she could not be traced.

“Thanks to this post, I have received more details about her and her location. She hired my Pajero and abandoned it in Nakuru sometime back. She went on to con a relative of mine KSh 200,000. and another young lady KSh 20,000. She is a con artist. Call her again and tell her mambo ni ma-wili sio matatu,” said Ruirie.

Ruirie’s post has since gone viral, with many people praising him for coming up with an ingenious way to trace the conlady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.