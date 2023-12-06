Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – Transgender Daniel Anthony Nsikan popularly known as Jay Boogie, has shown off her surgically enhanced butt as she addressed reports that she scammed her fans while seeking donations with a fake medical diagnosis after her butt lift surgery.

Jay Boogie, 25, had come out to seek help from her fans after complications from the bum surgery.

She also said she had issues with her kidney and needed money to correct some procedures.

However, days after Boogie cried for help, one of those who opened a GoFundMe account to source funds for Jay’s treatment came out to state that the donations would be returned because Jay was not being forthcoming with information about her diagnosis.

She added that they had asked Jay to provide a hospital report but she had been acting shady. However, Jay reacted stating that she had other health issues and that was what she needed money to treat. She then apologised to her fans who may have felt she scammed them.

Jay Boogie is now fine and according to her, it cost her 5 million to have the surgery done.

About why she chose to be a female instead of continuing with her gender by birth which is a boy, Jay Boogie said she had always known about her feminine side “since birth” and when she was in Primary 4, she wore a bra to school.

When asked if she did anything to make her boobs pop out, she said it was just her “hormones” that made the boobs prominent. She also did a 360 turn to show off her newly acquired bum.

