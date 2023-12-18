Monday, December 18, 2023-Word has it that Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei doesn’t eat at the Parliament mess like her colleagues because she claims that the meals served do not meet her standards.

Shollei also avoids the meals at the Parliament mess because she believes that the attendants are not too clean.

It is also alleged that Women Members of Parliament are angry with her for being too proud and having little time for them when she is exercising the official role during the House business.

She favours male MPs and rarely gives women MPs a chance.

She has also shunned women fraternal groups like Kewopa (Kenyan Women Parliamentary Association), choosing to maintain a lone ranger position.

Angry Women MPs were overheard in the corridors discussing her conduct.

This is how Sunday Nation reported the gist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.