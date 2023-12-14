Thursday, December 14, 2023 – American Comedienne and actress, Tiffany Haddish has been charged in her latest DUI arrest three weeks after she was found asleep behind the wheel of her car in Beverly Hills.

The L.A. District Attorney’s Office decided to charge her with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC after reviewing her case, reports TMZ.

Responding officers reportedly discovered Haddish asleep behind the wheel of her car which was still running and in the middle of the busy Beverly Drive on November 24.

This is a second DUI arrest for the star, who was previously found sleeping in her car in Georgia in January 2022.

This comes after it was reported that Haddish will have to stop drinking and undergo random drug testing after she was arrested for her second DUI.

In documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the star was allegedly ordered by a Georgia judge to abstain from alcohol or consuming any illegal drugs last week.

According to the publication, the ‘decision came after prosecutors asked the court to modify Haddish’s bond conditions’ following her recent arrest in Beverly Hills, California on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In their motion, prosecutors informed the court that ‘Haddish had been arrested on November 24, 2023.’

Police found the actress asleep behind the wheel of her car, located in the middle of the busy street Beverly Drive, when it was still running.

Haddish was reportedly ‘slumped over the wheel while the car was running,’ according to TMZ.

After her latest brush with the law, prosecutors are said to have ‘asked that Haddish’s bond be modified to include a provision stating Haddish cannot drink and must be drug tested.’

During the hearing, the judge reportedly ‘granted the motion’ and ‘ordered Haddish not to drink, use drugs including Hem products such as CBD.’

The order, however, allows her to take prescription drugs ‘within the therapeutic limit.’

Additionally, the site claims she will ‘submit to a drug test panel that detects the use of general illegal drugs and shall include testing for ETG and ETS, alcohol metabolites.’