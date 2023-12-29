Friday, December 29, 2023 – 63 per cent of Mt Kenya residents have expressed displeasure with the situation of the country in 2023, as compared to the previous year, a new survey has revealed.

According to the latest poll by TIFA Research on Kenya’s reflections of 2023, the Mt Kenya region has shown a shift against President William Ruto’s regime based on four parameters: cost of living, economy, lack of employment opportunities, and process of obtaining credit or a loan.

Per the survey, 82 per cent of the Mt Kenya residents stated that the cost of living escalated in 2023, pointing out the rise of essential household items, electricity, and fuel among others.

Overall, 87 per cent of Kenyans lamented about the cost of living with the perception more prevalent in urban areas (90 per cent) as compared to rural areas (86 per cent).

“Specifically, Nyanza and Nairobi regions have over 90 per cent of respondents stating that the cost of living deteriorated in 2023,” read part of the report.

Further, 74 per cent of Mt Kenya expressed frustration with the state of the economy in 2023.

On the other hand. 62 per cent of Central region residents pointed out the lack of employment opportunities in the year 2023 as compared to 2022.

Other regions such as Nyanza (80 per cent), Nairobi (75 per cent), North Eastern (70 per cent) and Rift Valley (55 per cent) also had negative sentiments about the employment landscape.

The survey shows the overall discontent in the year 2023 which was worsened by the high cost of living. Out of the regions, Mt Kenya is primarily viewed as a vote-rich region that swings the outcome of any presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST