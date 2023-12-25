Monday, December 25, 2023 – Four suspected thugs were ambushed and shot dead by unknown assailants in Nairobi’s Bububuru area on Sunday morning around 2:30 am.

Police said they were called by neighbors who heard the gunshots and mistook them to be fireworks, only to find the bodies lying in the car.

The badly damaged car, a Suzuki Swift, had been sprayed with 40 bullets.

A team of police officers who visited the scene said they recovered swords from the slain thugs aged between 20 and 30.

According to sources, the thugs had been linked to a daring daylight robbery of a popular supermarket in Kisii town last week.

They were trailed by men riding in a Probox and ambushed in Buruburu.

But police say they do not know who was behind the shooting although it is suspected that they were killed by undercover cops.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are investigating the shooting and had not established the motive and those behind it.

One of the deceased men had a National Identification Card bearing the name of Brian Mwangi Kariuki.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.