Monday, December 11, 2023 – An investigation is under way after three people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The police officer identified as Constable Msane, was driving his private vehicle when he saw a woman walking along the road in Nseleni township.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday, December 11, 2023, said the woman rejected the policeman’s advances.

“The police officer got angry and allegedly insulted the lady, who then insulted him back. The officer allegedly alighted from his vehicle and assaulted the woman, and her uncle allegedly tried to stab the officer, in the woman’s defence,” Shuping said.

The officer went to his vehicle and fired shots at the woman and her uncle.

Shuping said the woman’s mother came out of their house, armed with a firearm, and fired shots at the officer.

The police officer, the woman’s uncle, and her mother sustained gunshot wounds.

“They were all taken to the hospital, where they all passed away,” Shuping said.