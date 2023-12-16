Friday, December 15, 2023 – South Africa’s Police minister Bheki Cele made shocking revelations when giving the latest updates on AKA’s murder investigation.

Recall that the rapper was shot dead on February 10 outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

During an interview with Faith Mangope on Metro FM, Cele said they were keeping [close] to witnesses who knew about the orchestration behind his murder.

He said;

“We have found the getaway car, the gun has been found. They have found two people who I know for sure are kept safe because they know very well what happened on the particular day, who have given information for the police to get the gun, for the police to get the car.

“Those things are in the hands of the police as we speak. We know who we are chasing. And those two guys must be kept very safe because they know what happened on that day, and even beyond what happened, [they know] about the networks that led to the unfortunate murder of AKA.”

When asked if “inkabi” was behind his assassination, Cele said:

“Those people … some of them were hired. Some of those people were close associates.”