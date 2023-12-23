Saturday, December 23, 2023 – A lady was denied access into an exam room at the National Open University (NOUN) in Garki, Abuja, over claims that she was indecently dressed.



The student said she arrived at the examination centre in the morning and was getting ready for her 2 p.m. paper when she was denied entrance into the exam hall.



A video captured a security guard holding her back from entering the hall.



The student then appeared on camera and asked viewers to tell her if her attire was indecent.



She was wearing a white tank top, a blue denim jacket, and black jeans.

No part of her body was exposed.

Watch the video.

