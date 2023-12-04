Monday, December 4, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Danstan Omari, has revealed what President William Ruto must do to achieve his vision for Kenya.

In an interview with K24 TV on Monday, Omari, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said the President needs to do away with the people around him.

He insisted that the people around the President cannot help him achieve his goals and should be let go of and bring onboard a proactive team.

“The people around the president cannot help him achieve his vision and he must completely discard them and bring people who are proactive,” Omari said

The lawyer also said President William Ruto was becoming a captive of Western nations and it’s time he rethinks his relations with them.

He said former President Mwai Kibaki (late) ran away from them and so should Ruto.

“Kibaki ran away from them… we have embraced wholesomely their policies.

“The president is becoming captive of the West.”

