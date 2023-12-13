Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Former presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida has responded to President William Ruto’s statement on Wednesday, where he said Kenya will be unrecognizable in the next 10 years

Ruto, who spoke during the official opening of the second annual Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference (KDIC), at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), said he is confident that he will change the country in the next 10 years he will be in power.

“I am very confident about Kenya and its future. Kenya is going to change; take it from me, 10 years from today, people will come to Kenya and they will not recognize it. We would have transformed this country in a very fundamental way,” Ruto said.

However, in response, Dida mocked Ruto, saying what he meant was that he would take the country backward to an unimaginable level.

He said in the next 10 years, the country would have no power, JKIA would be in a total mess, and infrastructure like the expressway would have been destroyed

“Pres Ruto has said that in 10 years, we won’t recognize Kenya.

“I completely believe his statement to that point.

“Imagine leaving behind a country with expressways, infrastructure, and power then coming back to a DP dressed like Simple Bwoy and JKIA using a Tiger power generator,” Mwalimu Dida wrote on his X platform on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST