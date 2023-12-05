Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s close confidants has spoken after the arrest of Controller of Budget (COB), Margaret Nyakang’o, on Tuesday

Nyakang’o was arrested in Mombasa and is set to face charges in connection to a complaint made against her and 10 other people in 2016 before she became CoB.

She is accused of operating a sacco without a license.

However, commenting on her arrest, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, said Nyakang’o was arrested for exposing corruption in President William Ruto’s government.

Ledama further said it is wrong to arrest Nyakang’o who has been doing her job as defined by the constitution.

“You don’t arrest the controller of budget @CoB_Kenya her job is clearly defined in the constitution. If you have a problem with her role to oversee the implementation of the budgets, amend the constitution,” Ole Kina wrote on his Twitter page.

