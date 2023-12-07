Thursday, December 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has indirectly spoken about the Tuesday arrest and prosecution of Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o.

Nyakang’o was arrested on Tuesday and presented before a Mombasa court where she was charged with forgery, obtaining money on false pretenses and operating a Sacco without a license.

She was released on a cash bail of Sh 500,000 or a bond of Sh 2 million.

Though many Kenyans have termed Nyakang’o’s arrest as a political witch hunt, Ruto through National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichungwah, said the matter should be left to the courts to deal with as the matter Nyakang’o had been charged with happened when she was not in the CoB.

“These matters should be left to the courts and whatever defense Nyakang’o has should be presented in court,” Ichungwah stated.

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament further said Nyakang’o was among the beneficiaries of the budgeted corruption that she had claimed was rampant in her office.

