Saturday, December 23, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has stated that he will not retire from politics because of how the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, under William Ruto, is governing the Kenyan people.

Ruto and his sycophants have been telling Uhuru to retire from politics and stop involving himself in matters of national politics.

But, Uhuru has said he will not retire due to phone calls and messages he has been receiving from Mt Kenya residents.

Uhuru, who is defacto Mt Kenya’s political kingpin, told a local daily that he has been receiving thousands of messages from Mt Kenya residents lamenting the unfriendly business environment that saw them close their businesses.

Some businessmen have linked the challenging business conditions to increased taxes and the introduction of new ones by President William Ruto’s regime

“I am not retiring when my people are complaining. I must help them,” Uhuru told the daily.

