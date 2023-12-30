Saturday, December 30, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has finally spoken about the murder of Meru-based blogger, Daniel Muthiani Bernard also known as Sniper.

Sniper, as he was known in social circles, disappeared on December 2, before his body was discovered on December 16.

An autopsy conducted on Friday by government pathologist Johansen Oduor at the Marimanti Level 4 Hospital Mortuary showed that Sniper died of strangulation.

He also had fractured ribs and showed injuries on his head which suggested that he was strangled before being thrown into a river.

Speaking about his death, Kindiki said those who murdered Sniper will have a day in court.

“Those responsible for organizing, financing and executing the cruel murder of Daniel Muthiani, alias Sniper, have a date with justice.

“Detectives are concluding the process of identifying the evil perpetrators, including those who lured the young man to his death and those who tortured, murdered and dumped his body in an attempt to conceal the terrible crime,” Kindiki said on X.

