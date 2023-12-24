Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has hit out at President William Ruto and his administration over the new tax measures introduced by the day.

Through the National Treasury, the government gazetted new charges imposed on Kenyans for every transaction made on the eCitizen platform.

CS Njuguna Ndung’u announced that the introduction of the charges is guided by the Public Finance Management Act.

He further noted that the new charges have been integrated into all available electronic payment platforms in Kenya, including mobile money, electronic bank payments, real-time gross settlements (RTGS), wallets, debit/credit cards, and other payment channels.

“The pro-rated changes will be applicable to all services unless otherwise waived by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning. The charges take effect immediately. Gazette Notice No. 1350 of 2023 is revoked,” CS Njuguna maintained.

Reacting to the development, Miguna argued it was unfair for the government to tax Kenyans visiting the websites they already service.

He likened the online platforms to government offices running the taxpayer finances.

While opposing the plan, Miguna said it was illegal.

This, he said, was akin to double taxation burdening an already exploited Kenyan.

“I oppose! public/government websites are like public offices that Kenyans already pay for with their taxes. Charging citizens to access government/public websites and offices constitutes double taxation, which is illegal,” said Miguna.

The Exchequer announced that for transactions below Ksh199, Kenyans will be charged a nominal fee of Ksh5.

For transactions ranging between Ksh 200 – 299, a Ksh10 fee will be imposed.

For those paying between 300-499, they will be charged Ksh15.

For transactions costing Ksh500-699, a nominal fee of Ksh20 will be imposed.

Ksh700- 999 a fee of Ksh25 will be applicable while those above Ksh1000 will be charged Ksh50.

Any amount in US Dollars will be charged USD1.

The new charges take effect immediately.

