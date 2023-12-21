Thursday, December 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has ordered all state agencies to comply with the directive for all payments to be made via pay bill 222222.

The Head of State said on Thursday that some heads of state agencies are now asking that payments be made by cheque to avoid accountability over government monies they collect.

He, however, put such officers on notice saying it won’t be business as usual come next year.

“There are those directors who have not implemented the 222222 government pay bill…I’m warning them today. They are now asking for cheques to bypass accountability.

“And I’m giving them last warning…every government service must be paid through government pay bill 222222,” Ruto said.

Last December, the government announced that all payments for government services shall be made through the e-citizen portal and stipulated 222222 as the official government paybill number.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.