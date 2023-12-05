Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – A young couple has gone viral after exchanging vows in a simple wedding.
Instead of holding harambees to fundraise for the wedding like most young couples do, they just invited a few friends and a pastor to officiate the wedding.
See the trending photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>