Friday, December 1, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua continued his gospel of hatred against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio, warning Kenyans to avoid the Opposition like hell.

Speaking during the Samidoh Foundation’s Launch at Parklands Sports Club in Nairobi, Gachagua took a swipe at Azimio politician and former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga, cautioning Samidoh and other artists not to be misused by suspicious individuals.

He noted that associating themselves with specific Azimio politicians would be detrimental to their musical careers, noting that some politicians in the Opposition are up to no good.

“I want to urge you artists not to be misused. There are people who in the past used our youth for ill motives and are trying to revive it currently. You know what became of our children,” Gachagua stated.

“They are trying to come back through you. They disguise an event by inviting you to perform and they take over. You’ll notice that investors and politicians keep away from such functions, leaving the artists in turmoil as people will also not want to associate with them.”

“These people, even if they wear three-piece suits, will never change their true colors. I advise Samidoh, that we love him and want to be there with him along his journey; please be cautious, and don’t be misused by people seeking to invite you to their events,” he added.

Gachagua led other politicians to raise a total of Sh8.8 million within minutes for Samidoh.

