Saturday, December 2, 2023 – Education Principal Secretary, Dr. Belio Kipsang, has said there were no errors in marking the just released Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

Speaking on Saturday at the sidelines of the inauguration of the Chepsaita cross-country run in Uasin Gishu County, Kipsang said the problem was the technological mistake in transmitting the results through SMS.

The PS said that officials from the Ministry of Education will meet the MPs next week in parliament to clear the air over the matter.

He declined to dwell further on the matter when he was asked to explain how some candidates from particular schools scored the same marks.

“We will clear the air next week when we meet with the MPs in parliament,” concluded Kipsang.

The event was attended by DP Rigathi Gachagua, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, and other top government officials.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and KNEC CEO David Njeng’ere were to appear before the Education Committee of the National Assembly to answer questions on the results on Thursday but they failed.

Several questions have been raised about the results released recently with several students and schools rejecting the outcome.

Parents and guardians of Kitengela International School and Kisii’s Set Greenhill Academy Mixed and Boarding Junior School 2023 KCPE candidates have, for instance, sued KNEC over the KCPE results.

The two have moved to the High Court seeking orders to stop KNEC and the Ministry of Education from beginning the Form One selection exercise until the petitions are heard and determined.

The parents disputed the results released on Thursday claiming that there were errors in the grading system.

