Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims by the Kenya Kwanza government that the ‘handshake’ contributed to the collapse of Kenya’s economy.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Raila clarified that there was no formal ‘handshake government,’ contrary to what some leaders have suggested.

He explained that his agreement to shake hands with then-President Uhuru Kenyatta was based on a Memorandum of Understanding signed following the election dispute, not on forming a government.

“A lie repeated several times becomes the truth; first there was nothing like handshake government, every Kenyan knows that, we only agreed to shake hands with Uhuru Kenyatta on the basis of a Memorandum of Understanding that we signed after the dispute and that MoU is available,” Raila said

“I was never in government, the people talking about handshake government were the ones who were in government, they were earning big perks of salaries and then they are saying the government was broke, what were they doing in that government?” Raila paused.

He said ODM was never in government, adding that those in government were criticizing it because they were campaigning to succeed it.

