Saturday, December 30, 2023 – Actress Uche Ogbodo has said there is nothing wrong in a man asking his wife to fry plantain for him just hours after she lost her dad.

An X user had shared the story of how his father arrived home after his mum lost her dad and went ahead to ask her to fry plantain for him.

The X user stated that the father disregarded the fact mum was visibly disheartened by the loss of her father.

Reacting to the news, Uche pointed out that there is nothing wrong in the father’s action.

‘Do you want him to join your father too?’ she asked