Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Former Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has said there is no bad blood between her and former President Uhuru Kenyatta even after dethroning him as Jubilee Party leader.

Sabina, who is currently a nominated Member of Parliament, told a local daily that the last time she met Uhuru was shortly after the August 2022 general elections, where she highlighted and expressed concern over some of the Jubilee Party members who lost in the last elections.

“He (Uhuru) is my friend. I told him to meet some of our members who lost and some of them were almost going into depression because they believed that we would win.

“I told him to meet them and just give them a word of encouragement,” she said during an interview at Spice FM.

The Jubilee MP, however, said that the meeting never transpired despite her and Uhuru having a conversation over the matter.

“When we met, we agreed that he needs to meet with the elected leaders so that we can have a way forward. We thought we needed to have shadow cabinet ministers so that we critique the government from an informed point of view. He (Uhuru) never met with us,” Chege revealed.

She said she is currently the Jubilee Party leader and vowed to revive the party ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST